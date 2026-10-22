Jio IPO demand strengthens on Day 2 as SBI financing adds to brokerage push

Jio Platforms’ IPO drew strong demand on its second day, with institutional investors leading subscriptions

SBI Securities is offering financing for eligible applications as brokerages step up efforts to attract customers

The offer closes on 23 October, with allotment expected on 26 October and listing scheduled for 28 October

Jio Platforms’ initial public offering continued to attract investors on Thursday, alongside a push by brokerages offering application financing and easier access to the share sale.

Moneycontrol reported overall subscription of 3.99 times at 1.45 pm on the second day, with bids for 78.66 crore shares against 19.75 crore available. Qualified institutional buyers led demand, subscribing 9.66 times their allocation. Non-institutional demand reached 3.7 times, while employee and shareholder reservations were subscribed 1.82 times and 2.88 times, respectively. The report’s later headline put overall subscription at 4.34 times, with institutional demand approaching 11 times.

The interest has intensified competition among intermediaries seeking new customers. According to a Bloomberg report published by Moneycontrol, SBI Securities is arranging financing through parent State Bank of India for up to 60 per cent of eligible IPO applications.

The facility covers applications worth Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh, with allotted shares serving as collateral. An SBI Securities representative confirmed the offering, Bloomberg reported. Other firms were also approaching customers with financing options.

Brokerages are also competing on convenience. HDFC Sky, Groww and Zerodha introduced advance registration facilities before bidding began, allowing customers to prepare applications ahead of the subscription window.