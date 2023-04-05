Johnson & Johnson willing to pay $9bn to settle talc claims: Report

The company has been trying to resolve the lawsuits in bankruptcy court since 2021, after creating a subsidiary responsible for the claims.



But its efforts ran into trouble after an earlier bankruptcy court ruling found the subsidiary was not in financial distress and could not use the bankruptcy system to resolve the lawsuits.



"The company continues to believe that these claims are specious and lack scientific merit," said Erik Haas, worldwide vice president of litigation for Johnson & Johnson.



"Resolving this matter through the proposed reorganisation plan is both more equitable and more efficient, allows claimants to be compensated in a timely manner, and enables the company to remain focused on our commitment to profoundly and positively impact health for humanity."



Johnson & Johnson said it had won a majority of the talc lawsuits against it. But it has been stuck with some significant losses, including one decision in which 22 women were awarded a judgement of more than $2 billion.



The company said it had commitments from about 60,000 current claimants to support the new settlement terms.



