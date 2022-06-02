Key factors to keep in mind before investing in real estate

Real estate has seen a boom over the past decade and is expected to grow more in the years to come. Both commercial and residential estates are currently witnessing a major increase in investments made by the people of India.

In the first 6 months of 2021, there was a significant rise in investments by 52% making it worth USD 2.4 Billion. In India, real estate is the second largest employer after agriculture. It is estimated that by 2040, the real estate sector of India will rise to INR 65,000 crores (US$ 9.30 billion) from INR 12,000 crore (US$ 1.72 billion) in 2019.

However, to reap the benefits of investments in real estate, one must gather useful information from verified sources.

Here are 5 key points you need to keep in mind before investing in real estate:

1. Proper survey of the property and the location:

- Survey of the location and the property is of utmost importance

- Special focus should be given to factors like road connectivity, distance to facilities like supermarkets, pharmaceutical stores, parks, and more

- Review the property through RERA (Real Estate Regulatory Authority) and take assistance of legal experts throughout the entire purchasing for enhanced transparency