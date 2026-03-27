Key financial and regulatory changes to come into force from 1 April

A range of financial and regulatory changes will come into effect across India from 1 April 2026, with implications for taxation, banking services, fuel pricing and rail travel as the new fiscal year begins.

One of the most significant reforms is the introduction of the Income Tax Act, 2025, which will replace the decades-old Income Tax Act, 1961. The new framework aims to simplify compliance by introducing clearer terminology, including the use of “tax year” in place of the existing “assessment year” and “previous year”.

Under the revised tax regime, individuals earning up to Rs 12 lakh annually will not have to pay income tax, owing to an enhanced rebate under Section 87A. The change is expected to benefit a large segment of middle-income taxpayers.

Documentation related to tax filings will also see updates. Forms 16 and 16A will be replaced by new formats, Form 130 and Form 131, with revised timelines aimed at streamlining the filing process.

In a further change, Aadhaar alone will no longer be accepted as proof of date of birth for PAN applications. Applicants will need to furnish additional documents such as a Class 10 certificate or passport.