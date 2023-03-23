Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw retires from Infosys Board, D. Sundaram appointed Lead Independent Director

On behalf of the Board, Nandan Nilekani, Chairman, Infosys, said, "We profusely thank Kiran for having been such an integral member of the Infosys family, providing valuable guidance and leadership to the Board over the years.

I am personally very grateful to her as she has been a tremendous ally and amazing colleague on the Board, ever since I re-joined Infosys in August 2017. We also congratulate Sundaram on being appointed as Lead Independent Director and look forward to his continued insight and steadfast support as Infosys continues its growth and transformation journey."