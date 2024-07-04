Koo's journey ends: Why India's X rival couldn't survive

Indian social media app Koo, once seen as a strong competitor to X (formerly Twitter), is shutting down. Founder Aprameya Radhakrishna announced the closure in a LinkedIn post, marking the end of the platform's ambitious efforts in the global social media landscape.

Koo's shutdown follows several failed attempts to sell or merge the platform, including negotiations with content aggregator DailyHunt, which did not materialise. Despite raising over $66 million from investors like 3one4 Capital and Accel, and being valued at $275 million, Koo struggled to secure the necessary funding to sustain operations and compete with established players. The inability to attract additional long-term capital ultimately led to the closure decision.

While Twitter’s blue bird soared higher, heralding the social media era across the world, Koo’s yellow chick, hoping to achieve a similar feat in the Indian subcontinent, succumbed to its dire circumstances prematurely.

The desi social media platform, which held a special place in the hearts of commoners and celebrities alike, was seen by many as an alternative to Twitter (before it was rebranded as X by Elon Musk) in India. Since Koo’s inception in 2020, one could not help but notice the striking similarities between the two platforms, from their logos to their aspirations.