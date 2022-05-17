LIC IPO debuts at stock markets, lists with a 9.4% discount over issue price

Earlier attending the listing ceremony held at the BSE, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), said, “This is a momentous event. LIC IPO is in line with the PM's vision. India is one of the most important emerging markets and it will be one of the fastest-growing economies in this decade.”

In his comments, former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said, “LIC listed at a discount as suspected. Two crore shares, about 10% of the issue, were sold and bought in the first 15 minutes. There could be sponsored buying. Its true value is less than half the issue price and so it looks like LIC shares are rushing towards its right valuation.”

Parth Nyati, founder, Tradingo, said, “LIC enjoys many competitive advantages like strong brand value, extremely large scale of operations, a huge network of agents, and an envious distribution network, further, the company’s issue was priced at a Price to Embedded value of 1.1x, providing a valuation comfort.” Nyati suggested that investors should stay with the company for the long term despite the negative listing. “Those who applied for listing gains can maintain a stop loss of Rs. 800. New investors can take advantage of the dips to accumulate this share for the long term. We would like to add that the company’s further downside will be limited due to low float post listing,” he said.