L&T 3D printing a post office in Bengaluru

L&T Construction on Tuesday said it was constructing India's first post office building using 3D printing technology in Bengaluru.





The project is to design and build the 1,000 square feet Halasuru Post Office using 3D Concrete Printing Technology within 45 days, the company said. It added that the project scope involves structure, MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing), and finishes.



"While the technology has been approved by the Building Materials and Technology Promotion Council (BMTPC), the structural design of the post office has been validated by IIT Madras. The 3D printing of the post office building is cast 'in situ' at the job site in an open to sky' environment, using a fully automated 3D printer," L&T said in a statement.