Maharashtra: RBI directs removal of co-operation minister, others from Latur bank board

In its 18 September direction, issued by Assistant General Manager Kapil Goswami, the RBI instructed the bank to remove any director ineligible to hold office under Section 10A(2A)(i), read with Section 56, of the Banking Regulation Act.

The direction came after the seven resignations had been submitted; the information provided does not establish whether they had taken effect before the RBI issued its order.

Jadhav had complained to the RBI on 25 May that eight directors had served beyond the permitted period. After approaching the High Court, he obtained a direction on 3 August for the RBI to act on his complaint. The central bank subsequently sought responses from the directors by 10 September.

Seven of them submitted their resignations to the bank’s chairman and managing director that day. They were Ashok Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar, Shripatrao Nivruttirao Kakade, Swayamprabha Dhananjay Patil, Vyankatrao Dhondiram Birajdar, Prithviraj Harishchandra Shirsat, Pramod Jadhav and Nagorao Patil. The bank forwarded the resignations to the RBI.

With PTI inputs