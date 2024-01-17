Market turmoil as HDFC Bank’s disappointing margins lead to record plunge

HDFC Bank, a stalwart in the Indian financial landscape, found itself at the centre of a market upheaval as domestic equity markets took a sharp nosedive on Wednesday. The highest-weighted stock on benchmark indices, HDFC Bank witnessed its most significant single-session percentage fall since 23 March 2020, closing 8.5 per cent lower.

The bank’s disappointing December quarter results, marked by stagnant margins for the second consecutive quarter, triggered a significant sell-off. Despite a commendable 34 per cent uptick in net profit, investors appeared unimpressed by the outlook on loan growth and margins, as voiced by top brokerages such as CLSA and Morgan Stanley.

HDFC Bank’s margin erosion, considered by some as unexpected and surprising after two quarters, raised concerns among investors about the delayed recovery post-merger. The bank’s contribution of 235 points to Nifty’s 460-point plunge underscored its pivotal role in dragging the entire Indian stock market lower.

The lacklustre earnings of HDFC Bank significantly impacted market sentiments at Dalal Street, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies plummeting by Rs 4.53 lakh crore to Rs 370.42 lakh crore. The HDFC Bank management maintains that margins will improve from the financial year 2024-25.

The negative sentiment extended across all sectoral indices, except for Nifty IT, which closed 0.64 per cent higher, supported by a 3.5 per cent jump in L&T Technology Services. Global concerns, including higher interest rate expectations, a strengthening US dollar, and geopolitical tensions further weighed on market sentiments.