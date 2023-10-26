Markets continue to fall for 6th day running on weak global trends, foreign fund outflows

Equity benchmark indices declined in early trade on Thursday, continuing their weak momentum, amid negative trend in global markets and fresh foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex plunged 502.5 points to 63,546.56. The Nifty fell 159.55 points to 18,962.60.

Among the Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra traded nearly 3 per cent lower after the company posted 61 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 505.3 crore for July-September period mainly on account of reduced spending by clients.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Nestle and Titan were the other major laggards.

Axis Bank emerged as the only gainer after the firm reported a 10 per cent increase in September 2023 quarter net profit to Rs 5,864 crore on higher interest income.