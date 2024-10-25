Markets crash wipes out Rs 6.80 lakh cr from investors‘ wealth

Investors' wealth eroded by a whopping Rs 6.80 lakh crore on Friday as equity markets tumbled, driven by a sharp fall in IndusInd Bank shares and unabated foreign fund outflows.

The BSE Sensex tanked 662.87 points or 0.83 per cent to settle at 79,402.29. During the day, it slumped 927.18 points or 1.15 per cent to 79,137.98.

Tracking the weak trend in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms tumbled Rs 6,80,383.26 crore to Rs 4,36,98,921.66 crore (USD 5.20 trillion).

"The Indian equity market is experiencing a sharp correction due to multiple factors. The primary driver is foreign institutional selling, driven by valuation concerns and the increased attractiveness of the Chinese market.

"Another major factor is disappointing earnings reports from Indian companies, especially in the consumption sector, which signal an economic slowdown, particularly in urban consumption," Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart, said.

From the 30 Sensex pack, IndusInd Bank plunged 18.56 per cent after the firm reported a 40 per cent decline in September quarter net profit at Rs 1,331 crore, pulled down by concerns over its asset quality.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti, Bajaj Finance and Titan were also among the laggards.