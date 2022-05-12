Markets fall for 5th day; Sensex cracks 817 points in early trade

In the previous trade, the BSE Sensex ended at 54,088.39, lower by 276.46 points or 0.51 per cent. The NSE Nifty dipped 72.95 points or 0.45 per cent to settle at 16,167.10.



"Indian markets are seeing turbulent swings as investors continue to be concerned about rising interest rates, fears about slowing economic growth, and additional tightening measures in China," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.



V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, inflation continues to be a major headwind for markets.



"Consumer inflation in the US in April coming at 8.3 per cent reinforces market's concern about aggressive rate hikes by the Fed and the possibility of a US recession in 2023," he added.



Even though domestic institutional investors (DII) buying is more than foreign institutional investors (FII) selling now, that is not enough to lift sentiments in the market since the macro headwinds are strong, Vijayakumar said.