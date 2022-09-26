Markets fall sharply in early trade; Sensex tumbles 817 points

"The global macro construct is not favourable for equity markets in the short run. The dollar index above 113 and the US 10-year yield at 3.73 per cent is likely to aggravate FPI outflows which have been gathering momentum during the last three days.



"The probability of a global recession is also increasing since the US Fed continues to be ultra hawkish," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.



On Friday, the BSE benchmark had tanked 1,020.80 points or 1.73 per cent to settle at 58,098.92 points. The Nifty had plummeted 302.45 points or 1.72 per cent to end at 17,327.35 points.