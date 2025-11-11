Markets rebound sharply on global optimism, cues on possibility of US trade deal

Domestic equity markets staged a strong recovery on Tuesday, erasing early losses as investor sentiment turned positive on the back of upbeat global cues and renewed hopes of an India–US trade agreement.

Investor confidence improved after US President Donald Trump said that Washington was “pretty close” to finalising a trade pact with New Delhi. He noted that the agreement would strengthen both economic and security ties, encourage investments, and boost American energy exports to India.

“We’re getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal,” Trump said at the swearing-in of US envoy to India Sergio Gor, adding that discussions were “getting close” to completion.

Adding to the positive tone, the US Senate passed a bill on Monday to restore federal funding, signalling an end to the longest government shutdown in American history. The move is expected to provide clarity on key economic data delayed by the closure, such as the non-farm payrolls report, and guide the Federal Reserve’s upcoming policy direction.