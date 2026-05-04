Markets trim early gains amid profit booking and global concerns

India’s benchmark equity indices surrendered a portion of their early gains on Monday as investors turned cautious and booked profits following a strong start to the session.

The BSE Sensex surged nearly 1,000 points in early trade to touch 77,910.75, while the Nifty 50 climbed close to the 24,300 level, buoyed by supportive domestic cues. However, by mid-afternoon, both indices had eased from their highs. The Sensex was up 334.24 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 77,247.74, while the Nifty traded 113.40 points higher, or 0.47 per cent, at 24,110.95.

Market participants attributed the pullback primarily to profit booking after the initial rally, which had been driven by encouraging April auto sales figures, softer crude oil prices earlier in the day and broadly favourable political signals.

Investor sentiment also remained under pressure due to continued selling by foreign institutional investors. Recent data showed sustained outflows, which have weighed on market momentum and limited the upside.

Political developments, including ongoing vote counting in several states, had a limited and short-lived influence on market direction.