Maruti on course to become India's highest car exporter in FY22

On the pandemic induced rise in automobile sales trend, he said that the shift to personal mobility will continue for some more time.



"When the pandemic began, it was expected that car demand will come down but it has been the opposite of that. It has done better than the expectation even with the loss of income levels and the disruption that we saw in the last two years."



"Going forward, the expectation is that the shift to personal mobility will continue for some more time. The pandemic may go away but the fear might still linger on."



In addition, the company plans to launch a slew of new as well upgraded products in the market.



It recently opened the bookings for its new generation Baleno.