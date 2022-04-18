Maruti Suzuki hikes vehicle prices by up to 1.9% to offset impact of rising input costs

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has increased prices of its entire model range, between 0.9 per cent to 1.9 per cent, with immediate effect.



The company, which currently sells a range of vehicles from Alto to S-Cross, said it has taken the decision to hike prices due to an increase in input costs.



The weighted average price rise, with effect from April 18, in ex-showroom prices (New Delhi) across models is 1.3 per cent, it added.