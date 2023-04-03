McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, plans major layoffs

McDonald's was yet to comment on the development or on the number of employees being laid off.



In January, the company said it planned to make "difficult" decisions about changes to its corporate staffing levels by April.



CEO Chris Kempczinski had said at the time that he expected to save money as part of the workforce assessment.



McDonald's employs more than 1,50,000 people globally in corporate roles and its owned restaurants with 70 per cent of them located outside of the US.



The company has conducted several rounds of layoffs in recent years.



In 2018, McDonald's said that the company was cutting its management to be "more dynamic, nimble and competitive".