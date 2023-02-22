McKinsey to slash 2,000 jobs in one of biggest layoffs

Last week, reports surfaced that global consulting firm KPMG is laying off 2 per cent of its workforce that will impact about 700 employees in the US, owing to a "sharp slowdown in its consulting business".



According to The Financial Times, KPMG became the first of the Big Four accountancy firms (EY, Deloitte, and PwC) to reduce jobs amid global macroeconomic conditions.



According to the report, KPMG has also been struggling with the collapse in merger and acquisition activity, which has hit its deal advisory business.



The Big Four financial accounting firms went on a hiring spree in the wake of the pandemic, as demand for IT consulting and deal advisory work had surged.



Last month, global investment firm Goldman Sachs fired more than 3,000 employees.