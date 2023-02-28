Meet Ajay Banga, the Joe Biden-nominated climate crusader set to become World Bank Chief

Originally hailing from Khadki in Pune, Maharashtra, Banga was born into a Saini-Sikh family. His father, Harbhajan Singh Banga, is a retired lieutenant-general who served in the Indian Army.

He graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University with BA. in Economics followed by a post-graduation at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad where he obtained a PGP in Management.

Banga began his business career with Nestlé in 1981, he spent the next 13 years working in jobs spanning sales, marketing, and general management. He also joined PepsiCo and was involved in the launch of its international fast food franchises, such as Pizza Hut and KFC, while liberalisation was taking place in India.

In 2007, he formally migrated to the United States and assumed responsibility as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mastercard in 2010. As per reports, during his tenure at the company, he tripled its revenues, increased net income sixfold and accelerated market capitalization from under $30 billion to more than $300 billion.

Former US President Barack Obama appointed Banga to serve as a member of the President's Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations in 2015. He has also been a pivotal advisor to current Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2020 Presidential Election.

In 2016, Banga was also awarded the Padma Shree, the fourth-highest civilian award given by the Government of India.

More recently, he helmed the foundation of the Priceless Planet Coalition in 2020, a group of 100 corporate firms that invest to preserve the environment; he also steered Mastercard’s pledge to plant a 100 million trees.

At present, he serves as the Vice Chairman of General Atlantic and as the Chairman of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).