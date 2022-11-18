Meta fires staff for hijacking Facebook, Insta accounts: Report

"Individuals selling fraudulent services are always targeting online platforms, including ours, and adapting their tactics in response to the detection methods that are commonly used across the industry," Meta spokesman Andy Stone was quoted as saying.



"The company will keep taking appropriate action against those involved in these kinds of schemes," he added.



When people lost access to their accounts, they frequently try automated procedures for resetting them or attempt to contact someone at Meta by phone or email, which many users have reported is frequently unsuccessful, according to the report.