Meta to slash around 4K high-skilled jobs this week: Report

In March, Zuckerberg announced to sack an additional 10,000 employees via several rounds of job cuts in the coming months.



Zuckerberg said that overall, "we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired".



The fresh cuts are coming just four months after he laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company, in November last year.