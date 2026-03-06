Middle East conflict could trigger global economic shock, warns Qatar energy minister

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East could trigger a major global economic shock if it continues for several weeks, Qatar’s energy minister Saad al-Kaabi has warned, cautioning that energy exporters in the Gulf may be forced to halt supplies and declare force majeure.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Kaabi said energy producers across the Gulf region could suspend deliveries if hostilities persist, as security risks and logistical disruptions make normal operations impossible.

“Everybody that has not called for force majeure we expect will do so in the next few days that this continues,” Kaabi said. “All exporters in the Gulf region will have to call force majeure.”

He added that companies failing to suspend contractual deliveries during the crisis could face legal liabilities if they are unable to fulfil supply commitments.

The warning came after Qatar, the world’s second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG), declared force majeure earlier this week following a drone strike on its Ras Laffan industrial complex, the country’s largest LNG facility.

According to Kaabi, authorities are still assessing the damage caused by the attack and it remains unclear how long repairs may take. Even if the conflict were to end immediately, he said it could take weeks or months for normal export operations to resume.

“Our ships are all over the place,” Kaabi said, noting that only six or seven vessels from Qatar’s fleet of 128 LNG carriers are currently available to load cargo.