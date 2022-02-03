Money laundering via buying, selling NFTs a growing sector: Report

Using Blockchain analysis, the researchers identified 262 users who have sold an NFT to a self-financed address more than 25 times.



The 110 profitable wash traders have collectively made nearly $8.9 million in profit from this activity, dwarfing the $416,984 in losses made by the 152 unprofitable wash traders.



"Even worse, that $8.9 million is most likely derived from sales to unsuspecting buyers who believe the NFT they're purchasing has been growing in value, sold from one distinct collector to another," said Chainalysis.



"NFTs offer potential for abuse. It's important that as our industry considers all the ways this new asset class can change how we link the blockchain to the physical world," said the report.



Over Rs 4,000 crore of illegal transactions via cryptocurrency exchanges were unearthed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in India in the last one year, reports claimed in November last year.



Grave concerns have now been raised over the misuse of digital coins on the Dark Web for terror acts and drugs trafficking by militant organisations, and for money laundering and hawala-based transactions -- posing a serious threat to national security and a big challenge to the security agencies in India.