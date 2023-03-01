Moody's ups India's growth projection for 2023 to 5.5% on higher capex Budget

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday raised India's economic growth estimate for 2023 to 5.5 per cent from 4.8 per cent pegged earlier, on the back of a sharp increase in capital expenditure in the Budget and a resilient economic momentum.

It however revised downwards India's growth estimate for 2022 to 6.8 per cent from 7 per cent pegged in November last year.

In its February update to Global Macro Outlook 2023-24, Moody's raised the baseline 2023 real growth projections "meaningfully" for several G20 economies, including the US, Canada, the Euro area, India, Russia, Mexico, and Turkiye, accounting for a stronger end to 2022.

"In the case of India, the upward revisions additionally incorporate the sharp increase in capital expenditure budget allocation to Rs 10 trillion (3.3 per cent of GDP) for fiscal year 2023-24, up from Rs 7.5 trillion for the fiscal year ending in March 2023," Moody's said while projecting a 70 basis points increase in 2023 real GDP growth at 5.5 per cent and 2024 growth at 6.5 per cent.

It said India's growth projection has been "meaningfully raised" as strong data in the second half of 2022 created large carry-over effects for 2023.