Mukesh Ambani 9th wealthiest in the world, Adani at 23rd rank

In stark contrast to the 2022 M3M Hurun Global Rich List, India is at the top of the league table when it comes to wealth depletion.



When countries such as China and the US had 178 and 123 billionaires, respectively, who lost more than $1 billion, India has 41 billionaires who lost more than a billion-dollar YoY in 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List.



In terms of number of billionaires who have added $1 billion or more over the last year, India occupies sixth rank in the list.



India added 16 billionaires and occupies the third spot, comfortably ahead of Italy which added 9 billionaires in this year's list.