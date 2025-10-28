Multi Commodity Exchange faces trading disruption amid persistent technical issues

Update: Trading has resumed at MCX around 1.30 pm after a nearly 4 hour halt during which the exchange had to activate its disaster recovery (DR) site.

Trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) was disrupted on Tuesday morning following a technical failure, prompting the exchange to activate its disaster recovery (DR) site. This marks the second time in four months that India’s largest commodity derivatives exchange has faced a delayed start to trading due to system glitches.

In a notice issued at 10.20 a.m., MCX stated, “The commencement of trading is delayed due to a technical issue. Trading will start from the DR site. The time of commencement of trading will be informed to market participants. Inconvenience is regretted.” A subsequent update at 11.05 am confirmed that operations would continue from the backup platform, though no timeline was given for resumption.

The DR site serves as a contingency system designed to maintain operations during disruptions to primary trading infrastructure. However, the repeated outages have drawn scrutiny from brokers and traders, many of whom have expressed frustration over the lack of timely communication and accountability.

Shares of MCX fell over 1 per cent in early trading on the National Stock Exchange following the announcement. Low-cost brokerage Zerodha also confirmed the delay on social media, saying, “There is a further delay in MCX opening. The revised time is not yet confirmed. We’ll share an update once it’s available.”

According to sources cited by NDTV Profit, the Exchange has been struggling with technical issues for the past two to three days. “Trading orders are not getting confirmed and the settlement files are not coming on time,” one source said, describing the disruption as “severe” for trade execution and settlements.