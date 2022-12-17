Musk offering people to invest in Twitter at original $54.20 per share

According to the report, Tesla investor Ross Gerber, who said he put less than $1 million in Musk's original takeover of Twitter, confirmed that he was contacted again about another funding round at the $44 billion valuation.



The move comes at a time when Musk has frightened away advertisers and banned several journalists.



The new Twitter boss suspended accounts of more than half a dozen journalists from outlets including CNN, the New York Times and the Washington Post, following their reporting on an account related to him.



He suspended the accounts of journalists like Donie O'Sullivan from CNN and Drew Harwell from The Washington Post as they covered the "exact real-time location" of Musk.



He had earlier said that any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.



Musk has also been offloading Tesla shares, planning to buy or personally pay Twitter's debt.