Musk sells Tesla stock worth $3.5 bn amid Twitter overhaul

The share sale comes at a time when Tesla investors have raised concerns over Musk's $44 billion Twitter acquisition, saying his 24/7 involvement with the micro-blogging platform is "detrimental to Tesla," reports TechCrunch.



Tesla stock has nosedived 60.8 per cent since January this year, and traded at $156.80 after hours on Wednesday.



According to industry analysts, "the fresh stock sell is Musk's answer to some of the high interest debt

he's paying on his $44 billion Twitter deal".



Twitter took on $13 billion in debt as part of that deal, including about $3 billion of unsecured debt on which Twitter pays an interest rate of 11.75 per cent, said the report.