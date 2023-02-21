Nation needs to embrace compassionate capitalism, says Narayana Murthy

Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy on Tuesday said that the country needs to embrace "compassionate capitalism."



Murthy, who was participating in the All India Management Association's (AIMA) foundation day celebrations, said on the sidelines of the event that compassionate capitalism should be embraced universally.



Addressing a question on loss of human resources due to brain drain, he said it can only happen if leaders of the country ensure that Indian youngsters are not put to any inconvenience.



In return, India too should offer comfort to people about capitalism by ensuring that high growth and high earnings are provided to all, he said.