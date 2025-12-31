Nationwide gig workers’ strike set to disrupt New Year’s Eve deliveries across India

New Year’s Eve celebrations across India could be hit by widespread delivery disruptions as gig workers associated with leading app-based platforms prepare for a nationwide strike on Wednesday.

Delivery partners linked to companies including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart have announced plans to log off their applications or drastically scale back work, raising the likelihood of delays, cancellations and patchy service on one of the busiest commercial days of the year.

The strike has been jointly called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), with support from several regional collectives operating in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu.

The key demands raised by gig worker unions include:

Fair and transparent pay structure , with higher per-order payouts and protection against arbitrary rate cuts

Guaranteed minimum earnings per hour or per day, especially during high-demand periods

Reduction in excessive workloads , including realistic delivery timelines and route expectations

Comprehensive insurance cover , including health, accident and life insurance provided by platforms

Social security benefits , such as provident fund, pension and access to government welfare schemes

Protection from arbitrary algorithmic penalties , including unjust order rejections, ratings-based fines and sudden account deactivations

Safer working conditions , particularly during late-night hours, adverse weather and high-traffic periods

Job security and due process , with clear grievance redressal mechanisms before suspensions or terminations

Recognition of gig workers’ rights , moving beyond the “partner” label to formal labour protections

Structured dialogue with platforms, including regular consultations with worker unions and representatives

Union representatives say the action reflects mounting discontent among gig workers over shrinking earnings, rising workloads and the absence of basic labour protections.