Nationwide gig workers’ strike set to disrupt New Year’s Eve deliveries across India
Delivery partners of major food, quick-commerce and e-commerce platforms plan a coordinated log-off, citing falling pay and lack of labour safeguards
New Year’s Eve celebrations across India could be hit by widespread delivery disruptions as gig workers associated with leading app-based platforms prepare for a nationwide strike on Wednesday.
Delivery partners linked to companies including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Zepto, Amazon and Flipkart have announced plans to log off their applications or drastically scale back work, raising the likelihood of delays, cancellations and patchy service on one of the busiest commercial days of the year.
The strike has been jointly called by the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), with support from several regional collectives operating in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, West Bengal and parts of Tamil Nadu.
The key demands raised by gig worker unions include:
Fair and transparent pay structure, with higher per-order payouts and protection against arbitrary rate cuts
Guaranteed minimum earnings per hour or per day, especially during high-demand periods
Reduction in excessive workloads, including realistic delivery timelines and route expectations
Comprehensive insurance cover, including health, accident and life insurance provided by platforms
Social security benefits, such as provident fund, pension and access to government welfare schemes
Protection from arbitrary algorithmic penalties, including unjust order rejections, ratings-based fines and sudden account deactivations
Safer working conditions, particularly during late-night hours, adverse weather and high-traffic periods
Job security and due process, with clear grievance redressal mechanisms before suspensions or terminations
Recognition of gig workers’ rights, moving beyond the “partner” label to formal labour protections
Structured dialogue with platforms, including regular consultations with worker unions and representatives
Union representatives say the action reflects mounting discontent among gig workers over shrinking earnings, rising workloads and the absence of basic labour protections.
The days around 31 December typically sees peak demand for food delivery, quick commerce and online shopping, driven by year-end sales and New Year celebrations.
Analysts warn that high participation in the strike could severely disrupt last-mile delivery networks, impacting restaurants, grocery platforms and online retailers that depend heavily on app-based logistics to meet revenue targets.
According to the unions, delivery partners are being compelled to work longer hours even as per-order payouts continue to decline. Workers have also flagged concerns over inadequate insurance coverage, unsafe working conditions, algorithm-driven penalties and the lack of job security. While companies often describe them as “partners” integral to the digital commerce ecosystem, gig workers argue they are treated as easily replaceable labour.
Consumers in major cities such as Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata are expected to face extended wait times, order cancellations and limited delivery availability through the day. Several tier-2 cities may also feel the impact as local collectives join the protest.
Union leaders maintain that the strike is not intended to inconvenience customers but to draw urgent attention to systemic issues in the gig economy. They have urged platform companies to engage in meaningful dialogue and introduce fairer pay structures, social security benefits and transparent policies for workers.
With IANS inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines