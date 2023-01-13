NBC News, MSNBC lay off employees in double digits

Last month, CNN informed employees about layoffs.



The move impacted hundreds of staffers at the global news network and marked the deepest cuts to the organisation in years.



CNN CEO Chris Licht described the cuts in an all-staff memo as a "gut punch" to the organisation.



"It is incredibly hard to say goodbye to any one member of the CNN team, much less many," Licht was quoted as saying.



"It will be a difficult time for everyone," Licht wrote in his memo.



CNN did not reveal how many employees would be impacted by the layoffs.



Amid the Big Tech layoff season, the media and entertainment industry worldwide has been hit with job cuts as advertisers reduce spending amid the global economic slowdown.



From Paramount Global to The Walt Disney Company, media outlets have announced layoffs, hiring freeze and other cost-cutting measures.