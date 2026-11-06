NCLT declares Venugopal Dhoot bankrupt on SBI plea over Rs 12,668 crore dues

The NCLT has declared former Videocon promoter Venugopal Dhoot bankrupt following an SBI petition over dues of Rs 12,668.06 crore

The order follows creditors’ rejection of a repayment proposal offering Rs 600 crore over three years through a proposed property project

Bankruptcy trustee Asish Narayan will administer Dhoot’s estate, invite creditors’ claims and submit a preliminary report within 90 days

The National Company Law Tribunal has declared former Videocon Industries promoter Venugopal Nandlal Dhoot bankrupt after admitting State Bank of India’s petition over outstanding dues exceeding Rs 12,668 crore linked to personal guarantees for Videocon group borrowings.

The tribunal’s Mumbai bench admitted the petition under Section 123 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code after Dhoot’s personal insolvency resolution process failed to produce a repayment plan acceptable to creditors.

The order initiates bankruptcy proceedings against Dhoot as a personal guarantor. It does not establish how much SBI will ultimately recover.

The tribunal appointed insolvency professional Asish Narayan as bankruptcy trustee and ordered that Dhoot’s estate vest in him for administration and distribution among creditors.

According to SBI, Dhoot’s outstanding liabilities, including interest and penalties, amounted to Rs 12,668.06 crore as of 30 September.