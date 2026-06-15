Delhi-NCR gets second aviation hub as IndiGo starts Jewar operations

IndiGo on Monday became the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone for the National Capital Region's aviation infrastructure.

The airline's first arrival at the airport came from Lucknow, followed shortly by the inaugural departure to Bengaluru, formally launching passenger services from the greenfield airport.

With the start of operations, IndiGo will connect Noida International Airport directly to more than 16 destinations across India. The network will also facilitate several one-stop connections between smaller cities and major urban centres, strengthening regional connectivity and improving travel options for passengers.

The new routes are expected to enhance access between tier-II and tier-III cities and key metropolitan markets, reducing travel times and expanding air connectivity for business and leisure travellers alike.

Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer at IndiGo, said the launch represented an important moment for Indian aviation, with Delhi-NCR joining a small group of global metropolitan regions served by multiple commercial airports.