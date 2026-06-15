Delhi-NCR gets second aviation hub as IndiGo starts Jewar operations
Located along Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is expected to play a key role in easing capacity constraints in Delhi-NCR region
IndiGo on Monday became the first airline to commence commercial flight operations from the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, marking a significant milestone for the National Capital Region's aviation infrastructure.
The airline's first arrival at the airport came from Lucknow, followed shortly by the inaugural departure to Bengaluru, formally launching passenger services from the greenfield airport.
With the start of operations, IndiGo will connect Noida International Airport directly to more than 16 destinations across India. The network will also facilitate several one-stop connections between smaller cities and major urban centres, strengthening regional connectivity and improving travel options for passengers.
The new routes are expected to enhance access between tier-II and tier-III cities and key metropolitan markets, reducing travel times and expanding air connectivity for business and leisure travellers alike.
Aloke Singh, Chief Strategy Officer at IndiGo, said the launch represented an important moment for Indian aviation, with Delhi-NCR joining a small group of global metropolitan regions served by multiple commercial airports.
Located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is expected to play a key role in easing capacity constraints in the Delhi-NCR region while emerging as an important aviation, logistics and economic hub.
Christoph Schnellmann, Vice Chairman of Noida International Airport, said IndiGo's entry marked the beginning of regular passenger operations at the airport and would provide travellers with greater flexibility and convenience from the outset.
He added that the airport operator would work closely with the airline to deliver a seamless passenger experience while supporting growth in aviation, trade and tourism across northern India.
The airport's first phase has been developed with the capacity to handle approximately 12 million passengers annually. The operational infrastructure includes a runway, an integrated passenger terminal and an air traffic control tower.
The commencement of services is expected to further strengthen connectivity in the region and support the growing demand for air travel in one of India's fastest-expanding economic corridors.
With IANS inputs