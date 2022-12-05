Nick Read steps down as Vodafone Group head

During his four years as CEO, Read led Vodafone through the pandemic, ensuring that our customers remained connected with their families and businesses.



He focused Vodafone in Europe and Africa as a converged connectivity provider and led the industry in Europe in unlocking value from tower infrastructure.



"It has been a privilege to spend over 20 years of my career at Vodafone and I am proud of what we have delivered for customers and society across Europe and Africa. I agreed with the Board that now is the right moment to hand over to a new leader who can build on Vodafone's strengths and capture the significant opportunities ahead," said Read.