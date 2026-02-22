Nifty-500 clocks highest earnings growth in 8 quarters

India Inc clocked its strongest quarterly earnings performance in two years in the third quarter of FY26, buoyed by broad-based sectoral growth and signs of a steady recovery in demand, according to a report released on Sunday by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The brokerage’s analysis of the Nifty 500 universe showed aggregate earnings rising 19 per cent year-on-year in 3QFY26 — the fastest pace in the past eight quarters. Excluding financial stocks, profit growth was even stronger at 23 per cent. Even after stripping out metals and oil & gas companies, earnings expanded a healthy 15 per cent, underlining the depth of the recovery across sectors.

Revenue growth also gathered momentum. Aggregate sales of Nifty-500 companies increased 11 per cent year-on-year, marking the highest growth rate in 11 quarters. During the period, total sales stood at roughly Rs 36 lakh crore, while EBITDA was about Rs 8 lakh crore and adjusted profit after tax around Rs 4 lakh crore.