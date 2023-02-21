Nirav Modi-owned Firestar Diamond International's diamonds, jewellery to go under hammer on Mar 25

The reserve price of the items to be auctioned will be declared on the date of the auction.



According to the e-auction document, the inventory includes finished jewellery, loose diamonds and colour stones, semi-finished jewellery, gold, platinum and silver.



The liquidator has engaged Gemmological Institute of India to determine the value of the precious items.



As on the liquidation commencement date, Nirav Deepak Modi and Haresh Vrajlal Shah were the only directors/signatories of the corporate debtor as per the MCA records, as per the e-auction document.



Nirav Modi has been absconding from the country from early 2018 and the offices/factories and all other major and substantial assets of the corporate debtor had been attached by the Enforcement Directorate.