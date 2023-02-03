No immediate impact on Adani entities' ratings following 'short-seller' report: Fitch Ratings
In a statement, the rating agency said it expects no material changes to its forecast cash flow.
Fitch Ratings on Friday said there is no immediate impact on the ratings of Adani entities and their securities following a short-seller report alleging malpractices at Adani group.
"There are also no near-term significant offshore bond maturities," it said.
Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations in its report, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group.
Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements. It called the Hindenburg report baseless and has threatened to sue the short seller.