Noel Tata to step down from six Tata Group boards on turning 70

Noel Tata is set to step down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on 12 November, upon turning 70, in line with the group’s retirement policy

He will continue as Tata Trusts’ nominee director on the Tata Sons board and remain associated with Trent Hypermarket

Succession plans for the vacated board and leadership positions are yet to be announced, marking a significant transition for several Tata Group companies

Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, is set to step down from the boards of six major Tata Group companies on 12 November, when he turns 70, in accordance with the conglomerate’s retirement policy for non-executive directors.

The transition will mark a significant change in the leadership structure of the salt-to-software conglomerate, where Noel Tata currently holds several key positions across listed and unlisted companies.

He serves as non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas and Tata Investment Corporation, among other group entities. He also holds vice-chairman positions at Tata Steel and Titan Company.

Despite stepping down from the six operating-company boards, Noel Tata will continue as a nominee director of Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company. Tata Trusts collectively holds around 66 per cent of Tata Sons, giving the organisation a significant role in the conglomerate’s governance.