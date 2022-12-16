Notices issued on online sale of acids to two e-commerce entities

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sent notices to two e-commerce entities, Flipkart Internet Private Ltd and Fashnear Technologies Private Ltd (meesho.com) for gross violations relating to sale of acid reported on their platforms, and directed them to furnish detailed responses within 7 days.



The CCPA, the watchdog of consumer interest in India, has come across the sale of highly corrosive acids on these e-commerce platforms. It has questioned the easy and unregulated availability of such acids on these e-platforms. Availability of hazardous acids in such accessible manner can be dangerous and unsafe for consumers and to the public at large, it said.



In light of a recent unfortunate incident of acid attack on a 17-year-old in Delhi whereby media reports have highlighted that the alleged offenders had purchased the said acid from Flipkart, it has been directed by CCPA to submit a detailed response, along with necessary supporting documents within 7 days, addressing the concern of such availability of acids on its e-platform, Consumer Affairs Ministry officials said on Friday.



The CCPA, on a suo moto examination of online sale of corrosive acids, came across Meesho and found it to be selling such acids in violation of directions of Supreme Court as well as the advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs.