Now Zilingo fraud saga threatens India's great startup run

"An alarming situation, just when the startup ecosystem has seen a good run last year with funding rounds and many quickly claiming Unicorn status. The valuation being justified by a very aggressive growth projection put the founders in a stressed position to perform," Sheth told IANS.



"While the investors look for exits at greater valuations, it seems like the loss of confidence in the management is kicking in faster than usual. This episode is an eye-opener for the whole ecosystem at large," he noted.



Ironically, other platforms that faced financial irregularities at the top -- BharatPe and Trell -- are also backed by Sequoia Capital.



Alarmed at the recent fraud allegations at some of its portfolio startups, Sequoia Capital India has said it will continue to respond strongly when it encounters "willful misconduct or fraud", and take tough action wherever needed.



"These allegations are deeply disturbing. We have always strongly encouraged founders to play the long game. We focus on the enduring, and discourage focussing on vanity metrics. Despite that we find some counter-examples of what we espouse," the VC said in a blog post earlier this month.