NSE plans to extend F&O trading hours; seeks SEBI's nod

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is looking to increase trading hours in the equity derivatives segment in a phased manner, a move that will potentially curtail the overnight risk arising from global information flow, a senior official said on Monday, 25 September. The bourse is planning a session from 6 pm to 9 pm after a break from the closure of the regular session from 9.15 am to 3.30 pm, Sriram Krishnan, Chief Business Development Officer of NSE, told PTI.

Further, transactions in the evening session will be in effect included in the trading session on the next business day, he said. Based on the response, a gradual extension of the market timing till 11.55 pm -- on the lines of commodity derivatives -- would be considered, he added. To begin with, only index derivatives in phase 1 would be available followed by single stock options and others.

Additionally, the NSE has submitted its proposal to the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its approval.

"We are hopeful that we will get quick approval from Sebi on our proposal," Krishnan said. Once the exchange receives clearance, preparations will have to be carried out by all stakeholders such as process re-engineering, streamlining of various timelines, etc, before extending trading hours in the Futures & Options (F&O) segment.