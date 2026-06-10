Oil jumps as US strikes Iran near Hormuz, renewing fears of supply disruptions

Global crude oil prices surged on Wednesday after the United States launched military strikes against Iranian targets near the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, stoking fears of disruptions to global energy supplies and triggering fresh volatility across financial markets.

International benchmark Brent crude rose nearly 1 per cent to trade at around $93.26 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 0.97 per cent to hover near the $90 mark.

The gains followed an announcement by the US military that it had conducted what it described as “self-defence strikes” on Iranian air-defence, surveillance and ground-control facilities near the Strait of Hormuz. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the operation was launched in response to the reported downing of a US Army Apache helicopter in the region.

Iran, however, denied responsibility for the incident, insisting the helicopter crash was accidental and rejecting claims that its forces had targeted the aircraft.

The latest confrontation marks a significant escalation in tensions between Washington and Tehran, unsettling investors who had been hoping for a gradual easing of hostilities in West Asia. Market concerns were further amplified by reports that US crude inventories declined for an eighth consecutive week, signalling tighter supply conditions.