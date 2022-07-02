Ola Electric slips to 4th spot as EV registrations fall amid fire fears

Ola Electric was the top EV player in the country in April and since then, it has seen its position sliding continuously.



Ola's registration numbers fell by more than 30 per cent on June 30, compared to May 30.



Okinawa had sold 9,302 electric scooters in May and Ola Electric delivered 9,225 units of the S1 Pro electric scooter.



According to Ola Electric, they were prepared to see the impact of supply chain constraints, especially on cell shortage in June.



"We calibrated our business priority for the month to focus on bettering our customer service and brought our TAT (turnaround time) to within 48 hours. Come July, we are confident that supply chain issues will start fading out and our strong order book will be fulfilled," the company said in a statement.



However, industry experts feel that the continuous fall in the EV 2-W registrations number is owing to the fear the new buyers have around them amid rising fire episodes, battery explosions and government probes that have found fault with batteries.



An expert committee set up by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry has found safety system flaws in batteries of electric two-wheelers.