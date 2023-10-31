Ola, Porter, Uber & Dunzo worst digital platforms for gig workers, says report

Ola, Porter, Uber and cash-strapped quick-grocery delivery provider Dunzo are the worst platforms for gig workers among 12 digital labour platforms evaluated when it comes to minimum standards of fair work in the platform economy in the country, a new report showed.

While Ola and tech-enabled logistics company Porter scored zero on a scale of 1-10, Uber and Dunzo received only one point, according to the 'Fairwork India 2023' report, spearheaded by the Centre for IT and Public Policy (CITAPP) at International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B), in association with Oxford University.

The report evaluated 12 platforms offering location-based services in sectors such as domestic and personal care, logistics, food delivery and transportation, in the country.

This year, the report was structured around the theme of discrimination and alienation that often come up in experiences shared by platform workers.