Over a third of urban Indians claim decrease in disposable income in last 12 months

While narly two in five urban Indians feel any help in learning how to manage their money will be useful (38 per cent), a third think an understanding of how to use investments to grow their money or help in planning future life events (32 per cent both) will be of assistance.



Help with setting a budget and tracking expenses (27 per cent), assessing finances (25 per cent), managing debt (24 per cent) and planning for retirement (23 per cent) are some of the other areas where urban Indians could benefit from taking some help. Only 15 per cent said they do not need any help with managing their finances.



Across the 18 markets, Britain had the largest decline in their disposable income with almost two-thirds (64 per cent) saying their disposable income has decreased over the past 12 months, followed by Italy and Poland (both 57 per cent), YouGov said.