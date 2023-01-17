Pakistan: Millions of textile workers lose jobs amid crisis

Pakistan is one of the world's leading textile producers. Its textile exports stood at $19.3 billion (€17.8 billion) in 2021 and made up for over half of the country's exports overall. But many of Pakistan's small textile mills and manufacturing units that produce bedsheets, towels and denim for consumers in Europe and the US are now shut down due to the cotton shortage. On top of that, the industry has to contend with a recent tax hike.