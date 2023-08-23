PayPal moves HC against order holding it as payment system operator under PMLA

American online payment gateway PayPal on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court against an order which ruled that it was a "payment system operator" under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has to thus comply with "reporting obligations" under it.

Senior counsel appearing for PayPal argued before a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that the order passed by a single judge of the high court was “wrong”.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the appellant, also said that the single judge's order cannot be sustained in view of a recent decision of the high court on the issue of payment system operator.

The bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, listed the appeal for further hearing in September.