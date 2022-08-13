PM Modi ought to declare health as fundamental right on 75th Independence Day

In the first few decades of post-independence period, the direction of the healthcare was influenced by these principles. During that period much of the health care was developed in State sector with an emphasis that modern scientific healthcare should reach the remotest rural areas.

Sensing the need for cost effective drugs, Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru went forward to establish drugs manufacturing in the public sector.

“The drug industry must be in the public sector….. I think an industry of the nature of the drug industry should not be in the private sector anyhow. There are far too much exploitation of the public in this industry,” he had said.

Indian Drugs and Pharmaceutical Ltd. (IDPL), which was established in 1961, played a major role in the strategic National Health Programmes. Recognising its role, the World Health Organisation commended that “IDPL had achieved in 10 years what others have in 50. IDPL products have been examined for quality very carefully by the developed countries and many of them want to buy from here”.

But after the shift in economic policies and ushering in of the neoliberal model of development, the whole scenario changed. From the holistic perspective, there occurred a policy shift towards health, which treats it as ‘techno-dependent and amenable to commodification’. The shift was seen in the approach of WHO also.

Thus, in our country we find that the public sector is now largely restricted to preventive services while the private sector is profiteering from advanced tertiary care.

The effect on medical education is also all too evident. At the time of independence, there were 20 colleges out of which only one was in the private sector. Presently, there are 612 medical colleges with 92652 seats. Out of these, 313 are government colleges while the rest 299 are run by trusts or the private sector.

Tuition fee in the latter group is exorbitantly high, to the extent of over Rs 1 crore for 4.5 years of an MBBS course in some of them. Thus, there is complete denial of admission in these colleges to the students from lower and middle income group.